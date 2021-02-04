Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (CVE:LEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.33. Leading Edge Materials shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 14,642 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$51.40 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.