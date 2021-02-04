Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE LEA traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.22. The company had a trading volume of 974,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

