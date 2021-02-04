Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 3.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 119,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 132,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$61.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

