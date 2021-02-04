Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 851,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,438. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

