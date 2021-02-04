Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 1,667 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 9,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,623. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

