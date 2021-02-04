Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 1,804 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NetEase were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 376.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 310.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 690,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 18,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 343,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.75. 44,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,036. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $128.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

