Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 300,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

