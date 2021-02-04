Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 1,173 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in National Grid were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,618. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

