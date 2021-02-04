Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 124 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $90.51. 42,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

