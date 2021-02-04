Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 174,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.