Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.83 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.15-6.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,510. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

