Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $912,561.26

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $912,561.26 and $7,036.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048935 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.27 or 0.04540924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

