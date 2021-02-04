Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.94 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

