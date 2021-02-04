Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.