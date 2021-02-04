Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

LNC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 94,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

