Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindsay by 158.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $153.17.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

