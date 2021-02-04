Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $144,556.16 and $46.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.52 or 1.00032313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

