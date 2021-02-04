Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $338.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $353.46.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

