Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $356.54 and last traded at $354.83, with a volume of 4094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.45.

The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

