Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) alerts:

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. Cormark upped their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) stock opened at C$26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -73.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.72. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.