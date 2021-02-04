Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$1,599,600.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

LAC opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.72. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4205042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

