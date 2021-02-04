Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 245,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,773. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

