Lition Price Reaches $0.0754 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,451.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.36 or 0.04350645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.01136542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00480576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00403771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00247309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

