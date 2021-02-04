Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 6%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $43.21. 213,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 320,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Several research firms have commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,332,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

