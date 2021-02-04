Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $332.39 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

