LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

