Loopring Hits Market Cap of $670.66 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $670.66 million and $89.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.01195797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00049421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.48 or 0.04589866 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020187 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,440,493 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

