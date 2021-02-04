Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

LU stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

