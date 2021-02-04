Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Down 3.8%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12). 94,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 145,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The stock has a market cap of £135.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.70.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

