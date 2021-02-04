Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

