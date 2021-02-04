Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MGU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.