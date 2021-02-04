Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,525. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

