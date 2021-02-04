Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.11. 288,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,631. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.21. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

