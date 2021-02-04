MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

