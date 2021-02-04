MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after buying an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

