Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $47.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

