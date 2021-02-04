Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $42.38 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.