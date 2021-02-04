Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

