Manna (MANNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.64 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Manna has a market cap of $2.64 million and $73.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manna has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001372 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.34 or 1.01706401 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,956,006 coins and its circulating supply is 686,735,982 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

