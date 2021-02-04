Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

MLFNF opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $24.18.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

