Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 438,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,641,711. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 728,567 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,303,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 506,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

