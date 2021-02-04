Mark J. Ferrer Sells 3,184 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

