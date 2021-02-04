Marscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marscoin has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025398 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

