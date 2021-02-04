Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MARS opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £601.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.04. Marston’s PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

