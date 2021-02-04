Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -56.65.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$966.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 123.1100032 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

