Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 2.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

MRVL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

