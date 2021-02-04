Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Volume Hits $93,832.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $635,018.72 and $93,832.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.05 or 0.04397711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

