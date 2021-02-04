Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.12 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.27, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

