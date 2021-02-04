Matic Network (MATIC) Price Hits $0.0454

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Matic Network has a market cap of $221.52 million and approximately $61.41 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.20 or 0.01304698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00055321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.61 or 0.05231509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

