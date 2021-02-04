MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $670.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $670.00, but opened at $717.50. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) shares last traded at $806.00, with a volume of 941,021 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of £630.99 million and a P/E ratio of -42.14.

Get MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Stark Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

About MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.